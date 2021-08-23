More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Snehit defeats England's Walker; causes huge upset in the Czech Open Snehit, ranked 415 in the world, overcame the Brit, ranked 96 at 5-11, 3-11, 11-4, 12-10, 11-4, 11-8 to enter the pre-quarterfinals. Team Sportstar OLOMOUC (Czech Republic) 23 August, 2021 21:25 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: G. Sathiyan, the top seed, defeated Tomas Koldas of The Czech Republic in straight four games, 11-4, 11-2, 11-8, 11-5 in the first round. - THE HINDU Team Sportstar OLOMOUC (Czech Republic) 23 August, 2021 21:25 IST India's S. Snehit pulled off a huge upset-win over Samuel Walker of England in six games in a men's singles first-round match of the Czech Open International table tennis tournament here on Monday.Snehit, ranked 415 in the world, overcame the Brit, ranked 96 at 5-11, 3-11, 11-4, 12-10, 11-4, 11-8 to enter the pre-quarterfinals. Earlier, G. Sathiyan, the top seed, defeated Tomas Koldas of The Czech Republic in straight four games, 11-4, 11-2, 11-8, 11-5 in the first round.ResultsMen’s: Singles (round of 32): G. Sathiyan bt Tomas Koldas (Cze) 11-4, 11-2, 11-8, 11-5; Manav Thakkar bt Victor Yefimov (Ukr) 11-4, 11-8, 6-11, 11-8, 11-8; Mudit Dani lost to Adam Klajber (Svk) 11-4, 13-11, 12-10, 11-8; Jeet Chandra bt Alexandre Robinot (Fra) 13-11, 11-9, 10-12, 8-11, 11-8, 11-2; S. Snehit bt Samuel Walker (Eng) 5-11, 3-11, 11-4, 12-10, 11-4, 11-8; Sanil Shetty lost to Yevhen Pryshchepa (Ukr) 12-10, 9-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 14-12. Women’s: Singles (round of 32): Sreeja Akula bt Katsiaryna Baravok (Blr) 12-10, 12-10, 11-8, 13-11; Archana Kamath bt Marketa Sevcikova (Cze) 11-7, 11-4, 8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, 12-10. Mixed doubles (round of 16): Sanil Shetty & T. Reeth Rishya bt Pavel Platonov & Katsiaryna Baravok (Blr) 11-3, 11-5, 11-6; Manav Thakkar & Archana Kamath bt Akos Kishegyi & Bernadett Balint (Hun) 13-11, 10-12, 11-5, 11-7; Jeet Chandra & Selena Deepthi lost to Tomas Martinko & Zdena Blaskova (Cze) 9-11, 11-3, 13-11, 13-11. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :