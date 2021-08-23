Snehit defeats England's Walker; causes huge upset in the Czech Open

India's S. Snehit pulled off a huge upset-win over Samuel Walker of England in six games in a men's singles first-round match of the Czech Open International table tennis tournament here on Monday.

Snehit, ranked 415 in the world, overcame the Brit, ranked 96 at 5-11, 3-11, 11-4, 12-10, 11-4, 11-8 to enter the pre-quarterfinals. Earlier, G. Sathiyan, the top seed, defeated Tomas Koldas of The Czech Republic in straight four games, 11-4, 11-2, 11-8, 11-5 in the first round.

