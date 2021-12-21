South Zone National Ranking Tournament: Vedhalakshmi upsets Madhurika

Tamil Nadu's Vedhalakshmi Devi registered her best performance, thus far, with a come-from-behind victory over former national champion Madhurika Patkar (PSPB) in a women's first-round match of the UTT-National ranking South Zone table tennis tournament held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.



Representing TNTTA, the 18-year-old from Chennai troubled Madhurika with funny rubbers (soft pimples) on either side, winning in seven games, 9-11, 7-11, 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9, 11-8.

Qualifier Vedhalakshmi reeled off the last three points in the seventh and deciding game with ease as Madhurika was unable to handle the backhand push of her opponent.



"I played my natural game and found out that she was finding it difficult to take my backhand push/block and I capitalised on it," Vedhalakshmi told Sportstar.



PSPB's Harmeet Desai, one of the contenders for the men's title, sent off Divyansh Srivastava of Uttar Pradesh 11-8, 11-9, 11-6, 11-7 in a second-round contest.