Table Tennis Senior Nationals: Sreeja wins a thriller; Manika, Diya crash out

Sreeja Akula, the defending champion and the women’s second seed, was on the verge of losing her quarterfinal match before she turned it around on its head with an exciting 11-6, 11-6, 6-11, 6-11, 6-11, 13-11, 11-4 win over 18-year-old Yashaswini Ghorpade in the UTT-84th Senior National and inter-state table tennis championships here on Sunday.

However, earlier in the day, five of the eight seeded players including top seed Manika Batra, and fourth seed Diya Chitale were not as lucky as they all lost in the pre-quarterfinals.

Ayhka Mukherjee shut out Manika Batra in a slow-paced match in six games and returned to beat Moumita Datta in five games. Incidentally, it was Ayhika who upset Manika in the previous Nationals.

Sreeja was staring at defeat with her coach Somnath Ghosh fuming. Sreeja saved four match points in the sixth game: 10-7 and one more at 11-10 to win the game. Sreeja was aggression personified in the decider as she raced away to a 7-0 lead and never looked back.

In the absence of 10-time champion Sharath Kamal, it looks like it’s G. Sathiyan’s crown to lose. The top seed has been rock solid, as evidenced by his pre-quarterfinal victory over S.F. R. Snehit and his last-eight win over Sudanshu Grover.