Ganeshan nominated Co-Chairman by ATTU

An International Referee and Assigned Competition Manager of ITTF, the Kochi-based Ganeshan is the Chairman of the Table Tennis Federation of India’s Technical Committee and also the President of the Table Tennis Association of Kerala.

Ganeshan Neelakanta Iyer has been nominated as the Co-Chairman of the Asian Table Tennis Union’s 14-member Technical and Umpires’ Committee.

Ganeshan, 60, becomes the first Indian to hold the coveted post. Since 2019, he is a permanent member of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Umpires and Referees Committee.

