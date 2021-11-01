Ganeshan nominated Co-Chairman by ATTU

Ganeshan Neelakanta Iyer has been nominated as the Co-Chairman of the Asian Table Tennis Union’s 14-member Technical and Umpires’ Committee.



Ganeshan, 60, becomes the first Indian to hold the coveted post. Since 2019, he is a permanent member of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Umpires and Referees Committee.

An International Referee and Assigned Competition Manager of ITTF, the Kochi-based Ganeshan is the Chairman of the Table Tennis Federation of India’s Technical Committee and also the President of the Table Tennis Association of Kerala.