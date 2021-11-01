More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Ganeshan nominated Co-Chairman by ATTU An International Referee and Assigned Competition Manager of ITTF, the Kochi-based Ganeshan is the Chairman of the Table Tennis Federation of India’s Technical Committee and also the President of the Table Tennis Association of Kerala. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 01 November, 2021 19:32 IST Ganeshan, 60, becomes the first Indian to hold the coveted post. - Business Line Rakesh Rao New Delhi 01 November, 2021 19:32 IST Ganeshan Neelakanta Iyer has been nominated as the Co-Chairman of the Asian Table Tennis Union’s 14-member Technical and Umpires’ Committee.Ganeshan, 60, becomes the first Indian to hold the coveted post. Since 2019, he is a permanent member of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Umpires and Referees Committee.READ| Sathiyan, Harmeet win men’s doubles title at World Table Tennis Contender An International Referee and Assigned Competition Manager of ITTF, the Kochi-based Ganeshan is the Chairman of the Table Tennis Federation of India’s Technical Committee and also the President of the Table Tennis Association of Kerala. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :