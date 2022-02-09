More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis TT Senior Nationals to start from March 20 The Senior Nationals will be held from March 20 to 27 in Shillong while the Junior and Youth Nationals will be held in Alappuzha from March 28 to April 3. Team Sportstar Chennai 09 February, 2022 22:21 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has announced a revised calendar for the National Championships. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Chennai 09 February, 2022 22:21 IST After rescheduling the National Championships in various categories due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in January, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has announced a revised calendar.The Senior Nationals will be held from March 20 to 27 in Shillong while the Junior and Youth Nationals will be held in Alappuzha from March 28 to April 3, according to M. P. Singh, Advisor, TTFI.Other events:The cadet & sub-junior Nationals (Indore, March 10-15); Para Nationals (Indore, March 17-19). Central Zone National ranking tournament (Indore, March 7-9) Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :