TT Senior Nationals to start from March 20

After rescheduling the National Championships in various categories due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in January, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has announced a revised calendar.

The Senior Nationals will be held from March 20 to 27 in Shillong while the Junior and Youth Nationals will be held in Alappuzha from March 28 to April 3, according to M. P. Singh, Advisor, TTFI.