Table Tennis

Table Tennis Senior Nationals: Sathiyan to face Harmeet in finals

G. Sathiyan, the top seed, reached his sixth men’s final, and will be eager for his second title at the UTT-84th Senior National and Inter-State table tennis championships.

K. Keerthivasan
JAMMU 27 March, 2023 13:04 IST
G Sathiyan in action. File Photo

G Sathiyan in action. File Photo | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

G. Sathiyan, the top seed, reached his sixth men’s final, and will be eager for his second title. The 29-year-old knows pretty well that this is his best chance when he takes on Harmeet Desai in the summit clash of the UTT-84th Senior National and Inter-State table tennis championships here on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Sathiyan defeated Manav Thakkar 4-2 in the semifinals while Harmeet edged out Manush Shah, the second seed, 4-3 in the other semifinal.

Sutirtha Mukherjee will be keen to bag her third title when she takes on defending champion Sreeja in the women’s final.

Sutitrha blanked Ayhika Mukherjee 4-0 in the semifnals while Sreeja put it across Archana Kamath 4-2 in the other last four clash.

The results (Semifinals):

Men: G. Sathiyan (PSPB) bt Manav Thakkar (PSPB) 13-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-1, 9-11, 11-5; Harmeet Desai (PSPB) bt Manush Shah (RBI) 11-6, 3-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6.

Women: Sutirtha Mukherjee (WB) bt Ayhika Mukherjee (RBI) 12-10, 11-7, 11-5, 12-10; Sreeja Akula (RBI) bt Archana Kamath (PSPB) 11-9, 11-3, 11-6, 9-11, 5-11, 11-7.

