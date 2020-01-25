More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis TT World Team Qualification: Indian women's team fails to book Tokyo berth The Indian women's team lost 3-2 to 24th-ranked France in the first playoff match in the World Team Qualification tournament. Rakesh Rao GONDOMAR (Portugal) 25 January, 2020 20:30 IST Manika Batra lost to Marie Migot of France in the women's team playoffs. - AFP Rakesh Rao GONDOMAR (Portugal) 25 January, 2020 20:30 IST India’s chances of securing a women’s team slot in this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo ended after 24th-ranked France handed out a 3-2 defeat in the first playoff match in the World Team Qualification tournament here on Saturday.India, ranked 23rd, was humbled mainly due to two stellar performancesfrom 195th-ranked Marie Migot. In her first singles, she brought down 61st-ranked Manika Batra and then returned in the tie-decider to beat 121st-ranked Ayhika Mukherjee.Indian men take on Czech Republic in the first playoff match late on Saturday.The resultsWomen playoffs: France bt India 3-2 (Stephanie Loeuillette and YuanJian Nan lost to Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee 7-11, 11-6,12-10, 4-11, 8-11; Marie Migot bt Manika Batra 11-7, 3-11, 11-9, 3-11,11-7; Yuan Jia Nan bt Sutirtha 11-7, 11-8, 11-6; Stephanie Loeuillettelost to Manika 7-11, 10-12, 4-11; Marie bt Ayhika 6-11, 11-8, 5-11,11-9, 11-9). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.