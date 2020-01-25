TT World Team Qualification: Indian women's team fails to book Tokyo berth

India’s chances of securing a women’s team slot in this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo ended after 24th-ranked France handed out a 3-2 defeat in the first playoff match in the World Team Qualification tournament here on Saturday.

India, ranked 23rd, was humbled mainly due to two stellar performances

from 195th-ranked Marie Migot. In her first singles, she brought down 61st-ranked Manika Batra and then returned in the tie-decider to beat 121st-ranked Ayhika Mukherjee.

Indian men take on Czech Republic in the first playoff match late on Saturday.