Table Tennis

WTT Contender: Sathiyan-Manika enter mixed doubles semifinals

Sathiyan and Manika will next take on the Hong Kong duo of Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Doha 22 March, 2022 16:26 IST

FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra (left) and G. Sathiyan will next take on the Hong Kong duo of Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem.   -  PTI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Doha 22 March, 2022 16:26 IST

The Indian mixed doubles pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra, seeded third, entered the semifinals of the WTT Contender Doha on Tuesday, with an 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8 triumph over Swede's Kristian Karlsson and Christina Kallberg.

READ| WTT Contender, Doha: Sharath in second round

However, the women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath lost in the quarterfinals to Taipei's Huang Yi-Hua and Chen Szu-Yu 11-5, 11-9, 11-6.

Sathiyan and Manika will next take on the Hong Kong duo of Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem, the second seed later on Tuesday night.

Read more stories on Table Tennis.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App