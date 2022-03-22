More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis WTT Contender: Sathiyan-Manika enter mixed doubles semifinals Sathiyan and Manika will next take on the Hong Kong duo of Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem. Team Sportstar Doha 22 March, 2022 16:26 IST FILE PHOTO: Manika Batra (left) and G. Sathiyan will next take on the Hong Kong duo of Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem. - PTI Team Sportstar Doha 22 March, 2022 16:26 IST The Indian mixed doubles pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra, seeded third, entered the semifinals of the WTT Contender Doha on Tuesday, with an 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8 triumph over Swede's Kristian Karlsson and Christina Kallberg. READ| WTT Contender, Doha: Sharath in second round However, the women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath lost in the quarterfinals to Taipei's Huang Yi-Hua and Chen Szu-Yu 11-5, 11-9, 11-6.Sathiyan and Manika will next take on the Hong Kong duo of Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem, the second seed later on Tuesday night. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :