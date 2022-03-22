WTT Contender: Sathiyan-Manika enter mixed doubles semifinals

The Indian mixed doubles pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra, seeded third, entered the semifinals of the WTT Contender Doha on Tuesday, with an 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 11-8 triumph over Swede's Kristian Karlsson and Christina Kallberg.

However, the women's doubles pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath lost in the quarterfinals to Taipei's Huang Yi-Hua and Chen Szu-Yu 11-5, 11-9, 11-6.

Sathiyan and Manika will next take on the Hong Kong duo of Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem, the second seed later on Tuesday night.