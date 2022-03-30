WTT Star Contender: Manika Batra-Archana Kamath pair win bronze

The Indian women's doubles duo of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath, seeded two, lost to the unseeded pair of Li Yu-Jhun and Cheng I-Ching of Taipei 8-11, 6-11, 7-11 in the semifinals of the World Table Tennis Star Contender held in Doha on Wednesday.

Batra and Kamath entered the medal round of the women's doubles after beating Soo Wai Yam Minnie and Lee Ho Ching of Hong Kong 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

The Indian girls gave their all but they had to settle for bronze as the Chinese Taipei duo relied on momentum to snatch the game away.

Batra and Kamath, ranked sixth in the world, were expected to reach the final. The pair played well beating the Hungarian duo of Dora Madarasz and Georgina Pota in the first round (draw of 16) and then put it across the Hong Kong pair in the quarterfinals, but went down tamely to the unseeded Taipei pair in the last four clash.