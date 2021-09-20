Table Tennis

WTT Youth Contender : Preyesh Suresh Raj, Vishruth Ramakrishnan win boys' titles

India's Payas Jain, Preyesh Suresh Raj and Vishruth Ramakrishnan won the boys' u-17, u-15 and u-11 titles respectively in the World Table Tennis Youth Contender on Sunday.

20 September, 2021 10:29 IST
The results (finals): U-17: Payas Jain (Ind) bt Tom Closset (Bel) 7-11, 11-4, 11-4, 15-13; U-15: Preyesh Suresh Raj (Ind) bt Ankur Bhattacharjee (Ind) 11-8, 15-13, 11-13, 11-9; U-11: Vishruth Ramakrishnan (Ind) bt Amir Essid (Tun) 11-4, 11-3, 11-7.

