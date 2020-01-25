More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis In a first, two TN table tennis teams to participate in Senior Nationals Two teams from Tamil Nadu, one State team and one of a rival faction, will play at the Senior National championships to be held in Hyderabad. K. Keerthivasan Chennai 25 January, 2020 15:28 IST One State team (by the A. V. Vidyasagar group) and another team (by the J. Selva Kumar faction) will take part in the Senior Nationals. (Representational Image) - Getty Images K. Keerthivasan Chennai 25 January, 2020 15:28 IST For the first time in the history of the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association (TNTTA), two teams will be sent for the Senior National championships to be held in Hyderabad from January 27 to February 2.One State team (by the A. V. Vidyasagar group) and the other (by the J. Selva Kumar faction) will take part in the Senior Nationals. Both the teams are approved by Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). While Vidyasagar holds TNTTA, Selva’s is termed 'Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association'.In December last year, Supreme Court had allowed the interim orders passed by the Madras High Court in April in favour of the TNTTA run by Vidyasagar to continue to be in force until the disposal of a suit that involves a dispute between two factions. A Bench, comprising Chief Justice S. A. Bobde, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, directed the High Court to dispose of the suit filed by Vidyasagar within 12 months.The Supreme Court, according to M.P. Singh, Secretary of TTFI, will hear the case on January 27 on the plea as to whether two teams can participate in the event or not.“It is a sad day for TN, the State Association, the players and the sport itself,” Singh told Sportstar on Saturday.The TNTTA team:Men: Nitin Thiruvengadam, E. Prabhakaran, S. Nikhil, Ananth Devarajan, S. Preyesh Women: N. Vidya, Seraha Jacob, Sharmitha, Santhana ishwarya, P. Pavithra.Coaches: A. Srinivasa Rao, B. Bhuvaneswari, R.S. Raja.The Tamilzhaga TTA team:Men: R. Santhosh Kumar, R. Anandraj, D. Vishwa, Malish Kumar, J. Akshay.Women: S. Selena Deepthi, V. Koushika, S. Shanmathy, M. Nithysree, V. S. KokilaCoaches: Srivatsa Chakravarthy & M. Rajeshkumar. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.