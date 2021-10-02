More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis Three Indian doubles pairs in quarters at Asian table tennis championship Three Indian pairs progressed to the quarterfinals of the Asian table tennis championships on Saturday. Team Sportstar Doha 02 October, 2021 22:24 IST Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gananasekeran will face Singapore's Chew Zhe Yu Carence and Beh Kun Ting in the doubles quarterfinal of the Asian table tennis championship. - BISWARANJAN ROUT/ File Photo Team Sportstar Doha 02 October, 2021 22:24 IST Three Indian pairs--two in men and one in women--made it to the quarterfinals of the Asian table tennis championships here on Saturday. The duo of Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan and the Harmeet Desai-Manav Thakkar pair reached the men's doubles quarterfinals while Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukjerjee also made it to the last-eight stage in the women's draw.RELATED| Indian men win bronze in Asian table tennis championships, women's team finishes fifth Sharath-Sathiyan will face Singapore's Chew Zhe Yu Carence and Beh Kun Ting in the next round, while Harmeet and Manav will take on Noshad Alamiyan and Nima Alamian of Iran. The women's team of Sutirtha and Ayhika will face Miyu Nagasaki and Minami Ando of Japan on Sunday.The results:Men's singles (first round): Harmeet Desai bt Ahmed Alawlaqi (Qat) 11-7, 11-6, 11-5; Manav Thakkar bt Fahed Almughanne (Qat) 13-11, 11-4, 11-5; Sanil Shetty bt Jaber Al-Balhan (Kuw) 11-6, 5-11, 11-6, 11-6; doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Manav Thakkar & Harmeet Desai bt Naif Al Jadai & AL-Abbad Abdulaziz (KSA) 11-4, 11-9, 11-9; Sharath Kamal & G. Sathiyan bt Kirill Gerassimenko & Alan Kurmangatiev (Kaz) 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-7. Women's singles (second round): Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Bolor-Frdene Batmunkh (MGL) 11-6, 11-4, 11-4; Archana Kamath bt Elina Maharajan (Nep) 11-3, 11-2, 11-5; Ayhika Mukherjee bt Li Yu Jhen (Tpe) 11-5, 11-2, 11-5; Sreeja Akula bt Siti Aminah (Ina) 11-4, 11-7, 12-10; doubles: Sutirtha & Ayhika bt Chen Szu-Yu & Ali Yu-Jhun (Tpe) 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9; Doo Hoi Kem & Lee Ho Ching (HKG) bt Sreeja Akula & Archana Kamath 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 15-13. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :