Three Indian doubles pairs in quarters at Asian table tennis championship

Three Indian pairs--two in men and one in women--made it to the quarterfinals of the Asian table tennis championships here on Saturday.

The duo of Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan and the Harmeet Desai-Manav Thakkar pair reached the men's doubles quarterfinals while Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukjerjee also made it to the last-eight stage in the women's draw.

Sharath-Sathiyan will face Singapore's Chew Zhe Yu Carence and Beh Kun Ting in the next round, while Harmeet and Manav will take on Noshad Alamiyan and Nima Alamian of Iran. The women's team of Sutirtha and Ayhika will face Miyu Nagasaki and Minami Ando of Japan on Sunday.