TTFI elections to be held in Delhi on December 5

The much-awaited elections of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) will be held here on December 5.

With the proposed suspension of the TTFI by the International Table Tennis Federation of India in its Annual General Meeting in Amman on December 6 looming large, the Returning Officer Justice Vineet Saran issued the election notice on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that the ITTF Executive Committee had recommended the suspension of TTFI for its inability of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to restore the suspended Executive Committee by September 15 and its inability to submit the names of the new, elected office bearers by November 16.

Also Read ITTF proposes suspension of TTFI

On Wednesday, Justice Vineet Saran also issued the list of 30 affiliates of the TTFI he found eligible to vote in the upcoming elections. As per the directive of the Delhi High Court to the Returning Officer, only those state associations who have complied with the National Sports Code were eligible to be part of the election process. Each affiliate has two votes.

Surprisingly, Maharashtra and Rajasthan were found to have “violated the basic necessary clauses of National Sports Code.” Hence they have not been allowed to participate in the elections.

Mr. Yatin Tipnis, the Secretary-General of the Maharashtra Table Tennis Association, expressed surprise over the decision of the Returning Officer. “We submitted all the documents sought by the RO before the deadline of November 10. If there was any anomaly, the RO could have brought it to our notice and we would have addressed it.

“On the other hand, the RO has allowed time, till January 31, 2023, to those states who have sought time to call for necessary meetings, amend their Bye-laws and ensure compliance with the National Sports Code for which they are required to submit an undertaking to the TTFI within a week. We shall seek an audience with the RO to know why we have been kept out of the election process. If needed, we are ready to give an undertaking and be part of the elections.”

The process of filing the nomination will close on November 29 at 2 pm. The following day, after the scrutiny of nomination papers, the list of valid nominations will be posted on the TTFI website.

Withdrawal of nominations will be allowed till 2 pm on November 1 and by 6 pm on the same day, the final list of contesting candidates will be published.