Table Tennis Senior Nationals: Tamil Nadu’s Yashini reaches third round; Sreeja, Manika register wins in women’s singles

S. Yashini of Tamil Nadu is slowly beginning to find her mojo. After her outstanding performance in the team events of the UTT-84th Senior National and inter-state table tennis championships here, the 23-year-old continued her fine form in the singles as well.

Against Kushi Vishwanath of Karnataka in the second round on Saturday, Yashini was relentless in her attack as she scripted an 11-9, 11-2, 11-5, 6-11, 13-11 win to enter the third round.

It was a day when all the eight seeded players including Manika Batra, defending champion Sreeja Akula, Reeth Rishya, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Anusha Kutumbale, Swastika Ghosh and Prapti Sen reached the round of 32.

Diya Chitale, who had helped RBI bag the team title for the first time, was in a spot of bother against Vanshika Mudgal of Delhi, but the fourth seed found a way out to triumph in five games, 11-5, 11-4, 8-11, 5-11, 11-5.