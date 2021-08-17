More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis WTT Contender Budapest: Manika puts it across Sabine Winter, enters pre-quarters Manika Batra, seeded sixth, beat Germany's Sabine Winter 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 13-15, 11-5 to march into the round of 16. K.Keerthivasan BUDAPEST 17 August, 2021 21:20 IST Manika Batra, seeded sixth, beat Germany's Sabine Winter to march into the round of 16 at the World Table Tennis Contender Budapest. (FILE PHOTO) - AP K.Keerthivasan BUDAPEST 17 August, 2021 21:20 IST India’s Manika Batra, seeded sixth, scripted a commanding victory over Sabine Winter of Germany to march into the round of 16 in the women’s singles first round of the World Table Tennis Contender Budapest here on Tuesday. Joining Batra in the pre-quarterfinals were Archana Kamath and qualifier Sreeja Akula.READ MORE: I know my duty, says national TT coach Soumyadeep Roy amid Manika Batra controversyEarlier, Archana Kamath and Sreeja scripted upset wins over higher-ranked opponents. Archana, ranked 134 in the world, defeated Yana Noskova of Russia (WR 58) in tough five games. Sreeja defeated Linda Bergstrom of Sweden, ranked 72 places higher at 78, in five games.The results:Women’s singles (round of 32, first round): Manika Batra bt Sabine Winter (GER) 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 13-15, 11-5; Archana Kamath bt Yana Noskova (RUS) 11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 5-11, 11-9; Sreeja Akula bt Linda Bergstrom (SWE) 11-8, 6-11, 14-12, 2-11, 11-7; T. Reeth Rishya lost to Szandra Pergel (HUN) 10-12, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7.Men’s doubles (round of 16, first round): Harmeet Desai & Manav Thakkar bt Jeet Chandra & Manav Shah 5-11, 11-7, 11-7, 13-11; Sanil Shetty & S. Snehit bt Tomas Martinko & Simon Belik (CZE) 5-11, 11-9, 11-2, 11-8.Women’s doubles (round of 16, first round): Selena Deepthi & Sreeja Akula lost to Linda Bergstrom & Christina Kallberg (SEW) 11-8, 10-12, 11-5, 11-8. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :