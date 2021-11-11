WTT Contender 2021: Sharath Kamal enters singles pre-quarterfinals

India's top paddler Sharath Kamal stormed into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals with an 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 victory over Takuya Jin of Japan in the World Table Tennis Contender, which commenced in Novo Mesto, Slovenia on Thursday. In a women's singles first-round match, Diya Parag Chitale lost to Fu Yu of Portugal 11-7, 5-11, 6-11, 10-12.

Earlier, two Indian men's pairs — top seeds Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar and Jeet Chandra and S. Snehit — bowed out in the doubles first round (round of 16).

The results:

Men: Singles: (round of 32): Sharath Kamal bt Takuya Jin (Jpn) 11-4, 11-4, 11-6; Doubles (round of 16): Hiroto Shinozuka & Yuma Tanigaki (Jpn) bt Sharath Kamal & Manav Thakkar 11-7, 11-4, 10-12, 11-4; Kristian Karlsson & Mattias Falck (Swe) bt Jeet Chandra and S. Snehit 11-5, 11-2, 11-6.

Women: Singles (round of 32): Fu Yu (Por) bt Diya Parag Chitale 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 12-10.