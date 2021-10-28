More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis World Table Tennis Contender: Sathiyan tastes success in doubles G. Sathiyan has cruised into the semifinals of the men's doubles and mixed doubles at the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis. Team Sportstar TUNIS 28 October, 2021 21:36 IST The mixed doubles pairing of Manika Batra and G. Sathiyan defeated France's Alexandra Cassin and Prithika Pavade 11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8. (File photo) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar TUNIS 28 October, 2021 21:36 IST G. Sathiyan entered the semifinals in two events -- men's doubles and mixed doubles -- of the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis here on Thursday. First, in partnership with Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan defeated the Hungarian pair of Patrik Juhasz and Bence Majoros 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6. He then partnered Manika Batra to get past France's Alexandra Cassin and Prithika Pavade 11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8 in mixed doubles.However, the Indian duo of Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar went down to Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi of Hungary in four games in a last eight clash.RELATED| World Table Tennis Contender: Sharath, Manika lose in first round Earlier on Wednesday, Sathiyan had defeated Alvaro Robles of Spain 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 in the men's singles first round. The results (Quarterfinals):Men's doubles: G. Sathiyan & Harmeet Desai bt Patrik Juhasz & Bence Majoros (Hun) 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6; Nandor Ecseki & Adam Szudi (Hun) bt Sharath Kamal & Manav Thakkar 11-6, 11-9, 7-11, 13-11.Mixed doubles: Sathiyan & Manika Batra bt Alexandra Cassin & Prithika Pavade (Fra) 11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :