World Table Tennis Contender: Sathiyan tastes success in doubles

G. Sathiyan entered the semifinals in two events -- men's doubles and mixed doubles -- of the World Table Tennis Contender Tunis here on Thursday.

First, in partnership with Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan defeated the Hungarian pair of Patrik Juhasz and Bence Majoros 12-10, 11-7, 10-12, 11-6. He then partnered Manika Batra to get past France's Alexandra Cassin and Prithika Pavade 11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8 in mixed doubles.



However, the Indian duo of Sharath Kamal and Manav Thakkar went down to Nandor Ecseki and Adam Szudi of Hungary in four games in a last eight clash.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sathiyan had defeated Alvaro Robles of Spain 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 in the men's singles first round.

