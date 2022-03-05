More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis WTT Contender Muscat: Indian women's doubles pair lose in final The Chinese women's doubles pair of Rui Zhang and Kuai Man stopped the fine run of India's Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee in the final of the WTT Contender Muscat with a 11-6, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7 victory. Team Sportstar OMAN, MUSCAT 05 March, 2022 15:06 IST FILE PHOTO: Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee lost to the Chinese pair of Rui Zhang and Kuai Man in the Final. - THE HINDU Team Sportstar OMAN, MUSCAT 05 March, 2022 15:06 IST The Chinese women's doubles pair of Rui Zhang and Kuai Man stopped the fine run of India's Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee in the final of the WTT Contender Muscat with a 11-6, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7 victory. READ | WTT Contender Muscat: Manav-Archana lose in final, win silver In fact, India did well to pocket the second game after losing the first. It took a comfortable 8-1 lead in the third game and even had a game point at 10-9 before China took the next three points to win the game. The Sutirtha-Ayhika duo couldn't do much in the fourth game as Zhang and Kuai raced to a 9-2 lead.The results (final):Women's doubles: Rui Zhang & Kuai Man bt Sutirtha Mukherjee & Ayhika Mukherjee 11-6, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :