WTT Contender Muscat: Indian women's doubles pair lose in final

The Chinese women's doubles pair of Rui Zhang and Kuai Man stopped the fine run of India's Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee in the final of the WTT Contender Muscat with a 11-6, 8-11, 12-10, 11-7 victory.

In fact, India did well to pocket the second game after losing the first. It took a comfortable 8-1 lead in the third game and even had a game point at 10-9 before China took the next three points to win the game.

The Sutirtha-Ayhika duo couldn't do much in the fourth game as Zhang and Kuai raced to a 9-2 lead.