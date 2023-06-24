MagazineBuy Print

WTT contender: Sutirtha-Ayhika pair reaches women’s doubles final

The Indian pair saw off first seeded Japanese pair 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9 to reach the summit.

Published : Jun 24, 2023 19:46 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: Ayhika (L) and Sutirtha in action.
FILE: Ayhika (L) and Sutirtha in action. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
infoIcon

FILE: Ayhika (L) and Sutirtha in action. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee of Japan to reach the final of WTT contender tournament in Tunis on Saturday.

The Indian pair saw off the first seeded Japanese pair 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9 to reach the summit.

More to follow...

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

