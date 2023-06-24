WTT contender: Sutirtha-Ayhika pair reaches women’s doubles final

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee of Japan to reach the final of WTT contender tournament in Tunis on Saturday.
The Indian pair saw off the first seeded Japanese pair 7-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9 to reach the summit.
More to follow...
