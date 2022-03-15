More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis WTT Singapore Smash: Indian challenge ends Manika Batra and Archana Kamath lost to Hina Hayata and Mima Ito of Japan in the women's doubles quarterfinals of the WTT-Singapore Smash table tennis tournament. Team Sportstar SINGAPORE 15 March, 2022 14:27 IST India's Batra- Kamath pair lost to Hina Hayata and Mima Ito of Japan in the women's doubles quarterfinals of the WTT-Singapore Smash table tennis tournament. Representative Image - Getty Images Team Sportstar SINGAPORE 15 March, 2022 14:27 IST The Indian challenge in the WTT-Singapore Smash table tennis tournament on Tuesday ended with the defeat of sixth seed, Manika Batra and Archana Kamath at the hands of Hina Hayata and Mima Ito of Japan in the women's doubles quarterfinals.The Japanese seeded two pair defeated the Indian pair 7-11, 4-11, 8-11. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :