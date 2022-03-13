WTT Singapore Smash: Sathiyan-Manika pair enter quarters

The Indian mixed doubles pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra entered the quarterfinals of the WTT-Singapore Smash table tennis tournament here on Sunday, with an 8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-1 win over Brazil's Vitor Ishiy and Bruna Takahashi in the round-of-16 contest.

The Sharath-Sathiyan duo put it across Taipei's Liao Cheng-Ting and Lin Yun-Ju 7-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 11-6 in the men's doubles first round match.

Meanwhile, Sathiyan will take on Lim Jonghoon of Korea in the men's singles second round on Monday.