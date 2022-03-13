More Sports Table Tennis Table Tennis WTT Singapore Smash: Sathiyan-Manika pair enter quarters The Indian mixed doubles pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra entered the quarterfinals of the WTT-Singapore Smash table tennis tournament on Sunday. Team Sportstar SINGAPORE 13 March, 2022 18:43 IST File Photo of G Sathiyan and Manika Batra. - Getty Images Team Sportstar SINGAPORE 13 March, 2022 18:43 IST The Indian mixed doubles pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra entered the quarterfinals of the WTT-Singapore Smash table tennis tournament here on Sunday, with an 8-11, 11-8, 11-3, 11-1 win over Brazil's Vitor Ishiy and Bruna Takahashi in the round-of-16 contest. The Sharath-Sathiyan duo put it across Taipei's Liao Cheng-Ting and Lin Yun-Ju 7-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-9, 11-6 in the men's doubles first round match. Meanwhile, Sathiyan will take on Lim Jonghoon of Korea in the men's singles second round on Monday. Read more stories on Table Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :