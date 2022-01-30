Tennis Videos 25 years of Tata Open - Best moments, from Nadal and Wawrinka to Somdev and Lee-Hesh India’s premier ATP tournament is entering its 26th year and it’s time to reacquaint ourselves with its history. Team Sportstar 30 January, 2022 18:15 IST Team Sportstar 30 January, 2022 18:15 IST 25 years of Tata Open - Best moments, from Nadal and Wawrinka to Somdev and Lee-Hesh Australia activists react to 'Where is Peng Shuai' shirts being allowed after backlash Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia, 21st Grand Slam title has to wait Novak Djokovic Australian Open controversy: Who said what Read more stories on Tennis Videos. More Videos Djokovic's father leads protest against tennis star's treatment in Australia The Djokovic deportation saga: Visa cancelled, Aus Open participation in doubt From Nadal and Raducanu to Barty, a glimpse of stars training for Australian Open 2022 2021 Year in Sports - August: India's record haul at Olympics, Paralympics; Messi leaves Barca; Ronaldo returns to United 2021 Year in Sports - July: Italy wins Euro 2020, Hamilton's Mercedes extension, Mirabai's Olympic medal 2021 Year in Sports - June: From support for Christian Eriksen and Nadal's injury issues to New Zealand's WTC win and Sunil Chhetri overtaking Lionel Messi 2021: Year in Sports - May: COVID-19 hits IPL; Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open citing mental health 2021 Year in Sports - April: Lanning pips Ponting, European Super League drama unfolds, Mourinho leaves London