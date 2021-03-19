Tennis Videos Zverev continues smooth progress in Acapulco Alexander Zverev is through to the quarterfinals in Acapulco after seeing off Laslo Djere in straight sets. Team Sportstar 19 March, 2021 11:50 IST Team Sportstar 19 March, 2021 11:50 IST Alexander Zverev moved into the last eight of the ATP event in Acapuluco with a second straight sets win.He saw off the world number 54, Laslo Djere of Serbia, 6-3 6-4.Second seed Zverev now faces Norway's Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals. Top seed Thiem beaten by Lloyd Harris in Dubai Highlights: Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final Muguruza holds off Mertens to reach third WTA final of 2021 Bautista Agut edges one step closer to reclaiming Doha title More Videos Federer bows out in Qatar Open quarterfinals Highlights: Federer returns to action with win over Evans Federer is back! Has the Swiss still got it? Rublev wins Rotterdam title to continue impressive start to 2021 Kvitova wins Qatar Open title in emphatic style VIDEO: Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach Rotterdam semifinals Tell me why should I quit? Andy Murray hits back at social media critics Goffin ends title drought with Montpellier crown