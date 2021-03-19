Tennis Videos

Zverev continues smooth progress in Acapulco

Alexander Zverev is through to the quarterfinals in Acapulco after seeing off Laslo Djere in straight sets.

19 March, 2021 11:50 IST
19 March, 2021 11:50 IST

Alexander Zverev moved into the last eight of the ATP event in Acapuluco with a second straight sets win.

He saw off the world number 54, Laslo Djere of Serbia, 6-3 6-4.

Second seed Zverev now faces Norway's Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals.

