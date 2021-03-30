Tennis Videos

Highlights: Ashleigh Barty moves into Miami Open quarterfinal

Ashleigh Barty beats Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 1-6, 6-2 to advance to the last-eight of the Miami Open.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 March, 2021 13:52 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 March, 2021 13:52 IST
Highlights: Ashleigh Barty moves into Miami Open quarterfinal
Highlights: Andreescu outlasts Anisimova to make Miami last 16
Highlights: Cramping Medvedev clings on to beat Popyrin
Barty defuses Ostapenko's big hitting to win in Miami
 More Videos
Tsitsipas makes fourth round in Miami with win over Dzumhur
Highlights: Osaka edges past Tomljanovic in Miami Open
Highlights: Zverev battles past Tsitsipas to take Acapulco crown
Tsitsipas survives test from Auger-Aliassime
Zverev continues smooth progress in Acapulco
Top seed Thiem beaten by Lloyd Harris in Dubai
Highlights: Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final
Muguruza holds off Mertens to reach third WTA final of 2021