Tennis Videos Thiem secures a 'life goal' after winning US Open Dominic Thiem won his first Grand Slam title by beating Alexander Zverev in the US Open final on Monday. Team Sportstar 14 September, 2020 17:02 IST Team Sportstar 14 September, 2020 17:02 IST US Open Final highlights: Dominic Thiem thrilling win over Alexander Zverev Osaka beats Azarenka to lift US Open title Azarenka 'not disappointed' by defeat to Osaka Osaka 'set' herself up to win US Open during quarantine More Videos Dominic Thiem: US Open title my biggest dream US Open: Zverev ‘dug very deep’ to overcome Carreno Busta US Open: Zverev beats Carreno Busta to reach maiden Grand Slam final Serena heads to French Open with time running out for No. 24 US Open: Osaka outlasts Brady to reach final US Open: Serena Williams survives Pironkova test to reach semis US Open: Fired-up Zverev downs Coric to reach semis Serena 'has some questions' before committing to French Open