Tennis Videos

Emma Raducanu's former tennis club in London celebrates US Open success

Members of Emma Raducanu's former tennis club in south London, Parklangley Club, gathered on Saturday night in raucous fashion to cheer the 18-year-old on to victory in the US Open final in New York.

AFP
12 September, 2021 18:26 IST
