Tennis Videos French Open, Day 12 highlights: Kenin, Swiatek move into final Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek won their respective semifinal contests on Thursday at the Roland Garros. Team Sportstar 09 October, 2020 09:56 IST Team Sportstar 09 October, 2020 09:56 IST French Open, Day 11 highlights: Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Kvitova, Kenin advance Nadal ready for Schwartzman challenge in French Open WATCH: French Open Day 10 Highlights - Schwartzman shocks Thiem; Podoroska, Nadal in semis WATCH: French Open Day 9 Highlights: Djokovic, Tsitsipas through to last eight More Videos WATCH: French Open Day 8 Highlights: Zverev, Halep crash out; Nadal on course WATCH: French Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic, Kvitova enter fourth round Watch: French Open day 6 highlights: Wins for Nadal, Halep, Thiem; Wawrinka crashes out WATCH: Djokovic, Ostapenko, Tsitsipas in action from French Open Day 05 - Highlights Watch: Nadal, Svitolina, Zverev in action from French Open Day 04 - Highlights French Open: Day Three highlights French Open: Nadal adapting to 'different' Roland Garros French Open: Serena Williams overcomes shaky start to defeat Kristie Ahn