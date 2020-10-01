Tennis Videos French Open: Day 4 Highlights: Nadal, Zverev advance Rafael Nadal continued his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title with a 6-1, 6-0, 6-3 crushing of American Mackenzie McDonald to reach the third round. Team Sportstar 01 October, 2020 12:48 IST Team Sportstar 01 October, 2020 12:48 IST French Open: Day Three highlights French Open: Nadal adapting to 'different' Roland Garros French Open: Serena Williams overcomes shaky start to defeat Kristie Ahn French Open, Day 1 Review: Wawrinka rolls back the years, Halep eases into second round More Videos Tsitsipas sees off Garin to reach Hamburg final French Open: Djokovic concedes Nadal favourite to win Halep hopeful of birthday treat at French Open Tsitsipas overcomes Cuevas to reach Hamburg quarters Novak Djokovic - the master of Masters Djokovic just one victory away from Masters record WATCH: Azarenka defeats Venus in Rome opener WATCH: Rafael Nadal demolishes Carreno Busta in Rome