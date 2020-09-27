Tennis Videos French Open: Djokovic concedes Nadal favourite to win Novak Djokovic is chasing his 18th Grand Slam singles title at the French Open. Nadal's win loss record stands at 93-2 and he has earned $22 million at the French Open alone. Team Sportstar 27 September, 2020 13:43 IST Team Sportstar 27 September, 2020 13:43 IST Halep hopeful of birthday treat at French Open Tsitsipas overcomes Cuevas to reach Hamburg quarters Novak Djokovic - the master of Masters Djokovic just one victory away from Masters record More Videos WATCH: Azarenka defeats Venus in Rome opener WATCH: Rafael Nadal demolishes Carreno Busta in Rome Teenager Musetti puts Wawrinka out of Italian Open Thiem deserved to win US Open title - Nadal Tennis has been the last thing on my mind, says Nadal 'It is what it is' - Djokovic on US Open disqualification Thiem secures a 'life goal' after winning US Open US Open Final highlights: Dominic Thiem thrilling win over Alexander Zverev