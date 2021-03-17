Tennis Videos

Top seed Thiem beaten by Lloyd Harris in Dubai

Lloyd Harris gets the biggest win over his career by upsetting Dominic Thiem

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 March, 2021 11:43 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
17 March, 2021 11:43 IST

Dominic Thiem suffered a shock defeat in his first match at the Dubai Tennis Championships as he was beaten by South African qualifier Lloyd Harris.

The top seed lost 6-3 6-4 to the world number 81, who beat a top 10 opponent for the first time in his career.

One break in each set was enough for Harris.

Top seed Thiem beaten by Lloyd Harris in Dubai
Highlights: Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final
Muguruza holds off Mertens to reach third WTA final of 2021
Bautista Agut edges one step closer to reclaiming Doha title
 More Videos
Federer bows out in Qatar Open quarterfinals
Highlights: Federer returns to action with win over Evans
Roger Federer
Federer is back! Has the Swiss still got it?
Rublev wins Rotterdam title to continue impressive start to 2021
Kvitova wins Qatar Open title in emphatic style
VIDEO: Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach Rotterdam semifinals
Tell me why should I quit? Andy Murray hits back at social media critics
Goffin ends title drought with Montpellier crown