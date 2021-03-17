Tennis Videos Top seed Thiem beaten by Lloyd Harris in Dubai Lloyd Harris gets the biggest win over his career by upsetting Dominic Thiem Team Sportstar 17 March, 2021 11:43 IST Team Sportstar 17 March, 2021 11:43 IST Dominic Thiem suffered a shock defeat in his first match at the Dubai Tennis Championships as he was beaten by South African qualifier Lloyd Harris.The top seed lost 6-3 6-4 to the world number 81, who beat a top 10 opponent for the first time in his career.One break in each set was enough for Harris. Top seed Thiem beaten by Lloyd Harris in Dubai Highlights: Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final Muguruza holds off Mertens to reach third WTA final of 2021 Bautista Agut edges one step closer to reclaiming Doha title More Videos Federer bows out in Qatar Open quarterfinals Highlights: Federer returns to action with win over Evans Federer is back! Has the Swiss still got it? Rublev wins Rotterdam title to continue impressive start to 2021 Kvitova wins Qatar Open title in emphatic style VIDEO: Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach Rotterdam semifinals Tell me why should I quit? Andy Murray hits back at social media critics Goffin ends title drought with Montpellier crown