In drawing level with Rafael Nadal’s record 22 Grand Slam titles, Novak Djokovic reignited the debate about who is the greatest men’s tennis player of all time.

For some, the Serb settled it with his record-extending 10th Australian Open crown.

Certainly his vanquished opponent on Rod Laver Arena thinks so.

“He’s the greatest that has ever held a tennis racquet, for sure,” said Stefanos Tsitsipas after losing 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5).

It seems inevitable that Djokovic, who returned to world number one with his dominant victory in Sunday’s final, will win more Slams.

At 35 he is a year younger than great rival Nadal and except for hamstring trouble early on in Melbourne, he appears to be in excellent physical shape.

In contrast, Nadal’s battered body broke down again at the Australian Open and he limped out with defeat in the second round, his title defence over and the Spaniard in pain with a hip injury.

Roger Federer, the third of the “Big Three” who have dominated men’s tennis for the past 15 years, retired last year with 20 Grand Slam titles.

Federer will always be the “people’s champion” in the eyes of many because of the graceful way he played, but it is Djokovic who looks primed to pull away with the record number of men’s major crowns.

- ‘Soak it in’ -

Djokovic seems to thrive on pain and feed off adversity.

Two years ago he won in Australia despite tearing stomach muscles, this year it was a hamstring that did not allow him to practise between matches.

[FILE] Novak Djokovic of Serbia rubs cream into his side in his Men’s Singles third round match against Taylor Fritz of the United Statesduring day five of the 2021 Australian Open | Photo Credit: Getty Images

If not for Djokovic’s vaccine status, which saw him deported from Australia a year ago and prevented him competing at the US Open, he may well have already been on 23 or 24 Slam wins.

“Haha, I told you. We created a monster... Sat on my couch and enjoyed the entire show. Soak it all in,” Nick Kyrgios, beaten by Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last year, tweeted on Sunday.

Nadal, at 36, may be able to recover from his latest injury and even find the will to achieve another triumph on the clay of Roland Garros in May.

Also Read Nadal provides update on hip injury sustained at Australian Open

But he is a new dad and as the calls grow from family and friends to stop punishing his body, he could bow out sooner rather than later.

There is a theory that he could call it quits at this year’s French Open.

It is his favourite tournament and a 15th title there would provide a story-book ending.

- Polarising -

Djokovic only appears to be getting better with age and the “Next Gen” of young talent are still unable to get near him over five sets.

His coach, Goran Ivanisevic, believes there are a few more years at the top -- and more Slams -- to come.

“Definitely two, three more years,” Ivanisevic told reporters after Sunday’s final.

“The way he’s taking care of his body, the way he approaches everything, the food, it’s amazing. It’s unbelievable the level.”

Some tennis fans will always take convincing to accept Djokovic as the greatest, despite what the number of Grand Slam titles says.

He polarises opinion, whereas Federer and Nadal are universally loved for how they are on and off the court.

There are those who see something too calculating in the intense, brooding Djokovic.

Controversy is never far away.

The empty seat of Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan is seen next to mother Dijana Djokovic (C) as she sits in the players box during the men's singles final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 29, 2023. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- | Photo Credit: ANTHONY WALLACE

Last year it was his Covid vaccination status. This year it was his father Srdjan posing with a fan holding a Russian flag featuring Vladimir Putin’s face.

Before that, Djokovic’s infamous default from the US Open in 2020 for petulantly swiping a ball which hit a female line judge laid his character bare, said the critics.

[FILE] Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, checks a linesman after hitting her with a ball in reaction to losing a point to Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the fourth round of the 2020 US Open. Djokovic defaulted the match. | Photo Credit: AP

But Djokovic supporters say those traits are what have driven him to glory.

Djokovic clearly felt impacted by the controversies this year and talked honestly about them, whereas before he may have just batted questions away.

It “hurts him and me” he said after they decided that his father would not be courtside to see him win the Australian Open.

It was one of the reasons an emotional Djokovic called Sunday’s title “the biggest victory in my life”.

The Grand Slam numbers don’t lie. But gaining universal acceptance from tennis fans as “the greatest” may be an even bigger achievement.

[Story and footage from AFP]