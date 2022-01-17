Tennis Videos Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia, 21st Grand Slam title has to wait Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia after a failed last-gasp bid to avoid deportation, ending a sensational legal battle over his coronavirus vaccination status and dashing his dream of a record 21st Grand Slam. AFP 17 January, 2022 15:49 IST AFP 17 January, 2022 15:49 IST Novak Djokovic Australian Open controversy: Who said what Djokovic's father leads protest against tennis star's treatment in Australia The Djokovic deportation saga: Visa cancelled, Aus Open participation in doubt From Nadal and Raducanu to Barty, a glimpse of stars training for Australian Open 2022 Read more stories on Tennis Videos. More Videos 2021 Year in Sports - August: India's record haul at Olympics, Paralympics; Messi leaves Barca; Ronaldo returns to United 2021 Year in Sports - July: Italy wins Euro 2020, Hamilton's Mercedes extension, Mirabai's Olympic medal 2021 Year in Sports - June: From support for Christian Eriksen and Nadal's injury issues to New Zealand's WTC win and Sunil Chhetri overtaking Lionel Messi 2021: Year in Sports - May: COVID-19 hits IPL; Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open citing mental health 2021 Year in Sports - April: Lanning pips Ponting, European Super League drama unfolds, Mourinho leaves London 2021: Year in Sports - March: From Federer's injury comeback and Mithali's milestone to Schumacher's debut 2021: Year in Sports - February: Djokovic-Osaka Australian Open win, England's Test triumph; Milestones for Ibrahimovic, Ashwin Djokovic named in Serbia's 2022 ATP Cup team, but can he make it to the Australian Open?