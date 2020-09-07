Tennis Videos Djokovic sensationally disqualified from US Open Having dropped serve to trail 5-6, Novak Djokovic swatted a ball reasonably hard to the back of the court, inadvertently striking a female line judge in her throat. Team Sportstar 07 September, 2020 15:28 IST Team Sportstar 07 September, 2020 15:28 IST Novak Djokovic defaulted from US Open: Who said what Djokovic had no intent but rules are rules - Carreno Busta on Djokovic default Now it gets interesting - Zverev on wide open Us Open Serena tight-lipped on joining Djokovic's new federation More Videos US Open highlights: Thiem sees off Cilic, Serena through Stephens proud of strong African American presence at US Open US Open: Serena stylish while Murray bows out in second round Sport is important to troubled Belarus: Azarenka US Open: Djokovic sails on, Pliskova exits Dealing with union plan fall out has not been easy, says Djokovic Kim Clijsters unsure of future after US Open ouster US Open: Day 1 Review - top seeds cruise but Gauff crashes out