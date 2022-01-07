Tennis Videos

Djokovic's father leads protest against tennis star's treatment in Australia

Several dozen people gather in front of the Serbian Parliament as Novak Djokovic's father Srdjan leads a protest against the treatment of his son by the Australian authorities.

Belgrade (Serbia) 07 January, 2022 08:00 IST
Belgrade (Serbia) 07 January, 2022 08:00 IST

The world tennis number one has been threatened with deportation after the cancellation of his visa, 10 days before the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

