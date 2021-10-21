Tennis Videos Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab player to break into top 10 rankings “I know I deserve this place from a long time since I was playing well. But I want to prove that I deserve to be here, I deserve to be one of the Top 10 players" - Jabeur said as she got a career-high number 8 ranking this week. Team Sportstar 21 October, 2021 10:30 IST Team Sportstar 21 October, 2021 10:30 IST Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab player to break into top 10 rankings World mental health day: A look at Naomi Osaka's mental health revelations From the Royal Family to tennis legends, the world reacts to Emma Raducanu's US Open triumph Daniil Medvedev wins US Open 2021, denies Djokovic calendar slam: The tennis world reacts Read more stories on Tennis Videos. More Videos Emma Raducanu's former tennis club in London celebrates US Open success Emma Raducanu: History beckons Briton teen at US Open Leylah Fernandez - the giant slayer making heads turn at the US Open this year Forbes' list of top-earning tennis players: Roger Federer richest tennis player; Osaka, Serena, Barty in top 10 Naomi Osaka mulls break from tennis after shock US Open exit Roger Federer's third knee surgery casts shadow over future The Naomi Osaka-Simone Biles effect - Tokyo psychologist on duo's mental health impact Osaka withdraws from French Open citing ‘bouts of depression’