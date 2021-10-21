Tennis Videos

Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab player to break into top 10 rankings

“I know I deserve this place from a long time since I was playing well. But I want to prove that I deserve to be here, I deserve to be one of the Top 10 players" - Jabeur said as she got a career-high number 8 ranking this week.

Team Sportstar
21 October, 2021 10:30 IST
Team Sportstar
21 October, 2021 10:30 IST
