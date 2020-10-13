Tennis Videos

Nadal wants to overtake Federer with most Grand Slam titles

"In terms of these records, of course, I care," Nadal says after winning his 20th Grand Slam.

13 October, 2020 09:22 IST
Nadal and Djokovic
French Open Men's Singles Final: Nadal vs Djokovic - In numbers
French Open Final Highlights: Swiatek storms past Kenin to clinch title
Iga Swiatek proud to be first Polish Grand Slam winner
Sofia Kenin: A lot of positives for me this year
Djokovic not underestimating clay king Nadal
Nadal: I have to be at my best to beat Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
French Open highlights: Nadal to battle Djokovic for 13th title
Rafael Nadal - 100 matches at Roland Garros
Swiatek believes she can achieve 'big things' in tennis
French Open: Sofia Kenin hoping to use Grand Slam final experience against Swiatek
French Open, Day 12 highlights: Kenin, Swiatek move into final
French Open, Day 11 highlights: Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Kvitova, Kenin advance