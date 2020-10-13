Tennis Videos Nadal wants to overtake Federer with most Grand Slam titles "In terms of these records, of course, I care," Nadal says after winning his 20th Grand Slam. Team Sportstar 13 October, 2020 09:22 IST Team Sportstar 13 October, 2020 09:22 IST French Open Men's Singles Final: Nadal vs Djokovic - In numbers French Open Final Highlights: Swiatek storms past Kenin to clinch title Iga Swiatek proud to be first Polish Grand Slam winner Sofia Kenin: A lot of positives for me this year More Videos Djokovic not underestimating clay king Nadal Nadal: I have to be at my best to beat Djokovic French Open highlights: Nadal to battle Djokovic for 13th title Rafael Nadal - 100 matches at Roland Garros Swiatek believes she can achieve 'big things' in tennis French Open: Sofia Kenin hoping to use Grand Slam final experience against Swiatek French Open, Day 12 highlights: Kenin, Swiatek move into final French Open, Day 11 highlights: Djokovic, Tsitsipas, Kvitova, Kenin advance