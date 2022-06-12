Tennis Videos Rafa Nadal at school graduation speech: Failure is only bad if you don't know how to get up and fight again Fresh off the back of his 14th French Open title, tennis legend Rafael Nadal attended the graduation of 33 students from his International School in the Manacor municipality of Spain, on the island of Majorca earlier this week. AFP 12 June, 2022 16:25 IST Rafa Nadal at school graduation speech: Failure is only bad if you don't know how to get up and fight again AFP 12 June, 2022 16:25 IST June 9 was a day of celebration for 33 students as they celebrated their graduation from the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar alongside Spanish legend Rafael Nadal.The 36-year-old, who captured a historic 14th Roland Garros title last week, presided over the ceremony. The World No. 4 gave a motivating speech to the students, while he praised their families and teachers for the support they had offered over the years.“I know that the fashion now is immediacy and that patience is not a greatly valued virtue,” Nadal said. “When we want something, all we have to do is pick up our mobiles and make a purchase, read an article or get the information we need.“But today I would like to remind you that the greatest goals in life are not achieved from one day to the next. They are achieved by fighting, struggling and learning when you fall down. I’m convinced that all of you will be great professionals and good people, which is the most important thing.“But I can also tell you, through experience, that along the way you will have unexpected moments and disappointments that will make you question everything. In those moments, you must rely on your family, your loved ones and the people you trust, who will remind you what your dreams and goals were so that you can dream of them again.”NBA star Ricky Rubio also spoke at the ceremony. The students attended the academy's school, the American International School of Mallorca, and are the sixth cohort to graduate.Rubio encouraged the young students to work hard and succeed in the face of adversity, joining previous year's guests including Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova in sharing words of wisdom.(With inputs from ATP) Rafa Nadal at school graduation speech: Failure is only bad if you don't know how to get up and fight again Watch: Injured Alexander Zverev, on crutches, concedes French Open semifinal to Rafael Nadal Getting to know Carlos Alcaraz - A young Nadal modelling himself on Federer Djokovic eager for Dubai comeback after vaccine controversy All Tennis Videos More Videos 25 years of Tata Open - Best moments, from Nadal and Wawrinka to Somdev and Lee-Hesh Australia activists react to 'Where is Peng Shuai' shirts being allowed after backlash Novak Djokovic has been deported from Australia, 21st Grand Slam title has to wait Novak Djokovic Australian Open controversy: Who said what Djokovic's father leads protest against tennis star's treatment in Australia The Djokovic deportation saga: Visa cancelled, Aus Open participation in doubt From Nadal and Raducanu to Barty, a glimpse of stars training for Australian Open 2022 2021 Year in Sports - August: India's record haul at Olympics, Paralympics; Messi leaves Barca; Ronaldo returns to United