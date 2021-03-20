Tennis Videos

Tsitsipas survives test from Auger-Aliassime

Stefanos Tsitsipas moves into the final of Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 March, 2021 13:15 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
20 March, 2021 13:15 IST
Tsitsipas survives test from Auger-Aliassime
Zverev continues smooth progress in Acapulco
Top seed Thiem beaten by Lloyd Harris in Dubai
Highlights: Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final
 More Videos
Muguruza holds off Mertens to reach third WTA final of 2021
Bautista Agut edges one step closer to reclaiming Doha title
Federer bows out in Qatar Open quarterfinals
Highlights: Federer returns to action with win over Evans
Roger Federer
Federer is back! Has the Swiss still got it?
Rublev wins Rotterdam title to continue impressive start to 2021
Kvitova wins Qatar Open title in emphatic style
VIDEO: Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach Rotterdam semifinals