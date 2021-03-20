Tennis Videos Tsitsipas survives test from Auger-Aliassime Stefanos Tsitsipas moves into the final of Mexican Open in Acapulco. Team Sportstar 20 March, 2021 13:15 IST Team Sportstar 20 March, 2021 13:15 IST Tsitsipas survives test from Auger-Aliassime Zverev continues smooth progress in Acapulco Top seed Thiem beaten by Lloyd Harris in Dubai Highlights: Muguruza ends long wait, beats Krejcikova in Dubai final More Videos Muguruza holds off Mertens to reach third WTA final of 2021 Bautista Agut edges one step closer to reclaiming Doha title Federer bows out in Qatar Open quarterfinals Highlights: Federer returns to action with win over Evans Federer is back! Has the Swiss still got it? Rublev wins Rotterdam title to continue impressive start to 2021 Kvitova wins Qatar Open title in emphatic style VIDEO: Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach Rotterdam semifinals