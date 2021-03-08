Tennis Videos

Rublev wins Rotterdam title to continue impressive start to 2021

The 23-year-old Russian defeated Marton Fucsovics in straight sets in the final on Sunday

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 March, 2021 15:29 IST
Kvitova wins Qatar Open title in emphatic style
VIDEO: Tsitsipas beats Khachanov to reach Rotterdam semifinals
Tell me why should I quit? Andy Murray hits back at social media critics
Goffin ends title drought with Montpellier crown
Naomi Osaka looking to master grass and clay after Australian Open win
Osaka vs Brady by the numbers
Australian Open: Fan return will lift players, says Ivanovic
Match Practice for the Pros
Tennis stars happy to end quarantine on light note ahead of Australian Open
Serena Williams
Australian Open: Tennis stars begin preparations
2020 year in sport: Champions who stayed champions in a difficult year
Muguruza off to perfect start in 2021
Medvedev stuns Djokovic to reach ATP Finals semis