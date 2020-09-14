Tennis Videos US Open Final highlights: Dominic Thiem thrilling win over Alexander Zverev Austria's Dominic Thiem finally claimed his maiden Grand Slam title with a stunning comeback to beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6). Team Sportstar NEW YORK 14 September, 2020 12:27 IST Team Sportstar NEW YORK 14 September, 2020 12:27 IST Osaka beats Azarenka to lift US Open title Azarenka 'not disappointed' by defeat to Osaka Osaka 'set' herself up to win US Open during quarantine Dominic Thiem: US Open title my biggest dream More Videos US Open: Zverev ‘dug very deep’ to overcome Carreno Busta US Open: Zverev beats Carreno Busta to reach maiden Grand Slam final Serena heads to French Open with time running out for No. 24 US Open: Osaka outlasts Brady to reach final US Open: Serena Williams survives Pironkova test to reach semis US Open: Fired-up Zverev downs Coric to reach semis Serena 'has some questions' before committing to French Open US Open: Great chance to win Slam - Thiem