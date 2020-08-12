Tennis Videos Venus thrashes Azarenka at Top Seed Open, to face Serena next Venus Williams beat Victoria Azarenka in straight sets to advance to the second round of the Top Seed Open, where she will face her sister Serena Williams. Team Sportstar 12 August, 2020 15:58 IST Team Sportstar 12 August, 2020 15:58 IST Venus thrashes Azarenka at Top Seed Open, to face Serena next Zverev edges Auger Aliassime in fiesty UTS2 finale Thiem beats Sinner for Bett1 Aces crown Thiem sets up final with Sinner after blasting past Haas More Videos Bett1 Aces: Dominic Thiem blasts past Tommy Haas Murray criticises Adria Tour after Djokovic, others test positive for coronavirus Djokovic thanks players for taking part in Croatia leg of Adria Tour Djokovic unsure about resumption of tennis season Best of Djokovic as the Serb bows out of Ardia Tour Adria Tour: Dominic Thiem takes trophy in Belgrade Zverev joins Djokovic in casting doubts over US Open plan #BlackLivesMatter: Sportspersons speak out in support