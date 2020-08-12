Tennis Videos

Venus thrashes Azarenka at Top Seed Open, to face Serena next

Venus Williams beat Victoria Azarenka in straight sets to advance to the second round of the Top Seed Open, where she will face her sister Serena Williams.

12 August, 2020 15:58 IST
12 August, 2020 15:58 IST

 

