Tennis Videos Virtual Madrid Open: Nadal edges Shapovalov in first match Rafael Nadal proved he's just as dominant on virtual clay as he is on the real court in the Virtual Madrid Open match against Denis Shapovalov. Team Sportstar Chennai 28 April, 2020 22:26 IST Team Sportstar Chennai 28 April, 2020 22:26 IST Virtual Madrid Open: Murray shows competitive streak as he beats Paire Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray to face off in virtual Madrid Open Watch: Nadal demolishes Verdasco to clinch sixth Monte-Carlo Masters Murray and Djokovic reflect on biggest career regrets More Videos Serena Williams takes on Federer's 'wall challenge' #PlayItSafe - Sports stars advise caution during the lockdown Alexander and Mischa Zverev join Bayern in cyber-training Nadal expecting lengthy wait before tennis resumes Rafael Nadal to auction French Open shirt for Red Cross Roger Federer takes to Twitter for virtual coaching session Miami Open Rewind - 2019’s Big Winners Quiz: How well do you know Wimbledon?