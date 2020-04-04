Tennis Videos Quiz: How well do you know Wimbledon? The 2020 edition of Wimbledon has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. How well do you know the history of the tournament? Find out. Team Sportstar 04 April, 2020 11:38 IST Team Sportstar 04 April, 2020 11:38 IST Quiz: How well do you know Wimbledon? Naomi Osaka 'united by emotion' for Tokyo Olympics Rafael Nadal offers Red Cross support amid COVID-19 outbreak Nadal sends message of support to Spain's emergency services More Videos Indian Wells cancelled due to coronavirus concerns HIGHLIGHTS: Sabalenka dominates Kvitova to take Doha crown HIGHLIGHTS: Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to clinch Dubai crown WATCH: Kvitova battles past Barty to set up Sabalenka showdown in Doha WATCH: Djokovic survives Dubai semifinal scare against Monfils Qatar Open: Barty beats Muguruza to set up Kvitova semis clash Jabeur shocks Pliskova in front of raucous Doha crowd Tsitsipas looks back at three years on the ATP Tour