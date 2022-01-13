Adelaide International: Cilic reaches Adelaide semis; Coco Gauff makes last four

Former US Open champion Marin Cilic beat American Tommy Paul 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 Thursday to reach the semifinals of the second Adelaide International.

Fourth-seeded Cilic of Croatia has had four wins in five matches this year and also reached the semifinals of the first Adelaide International last week before losing to Russia's Karen Khachanov. Cilic served 14 aces to Paul's eight and won 84 percent of first serve points.

Paul also had been in solid form coming into Thursday's match, winning 12 of his last 14 matches. Paul beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the first round this week and reached the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 7-6 (6) win over Benjamin Bonzi.

Cilic reached the last eight with a 7-6 (6), 6-2 win over Jaume Munar.

In the women's draw, third-seeded Coco Gauff beat Ana Konjuh of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last four.