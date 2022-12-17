Tennis

AITA add more ITF events to 2023 calendar

The AITA has added three $15,000 ITF women’s tennis events in Haryana for February 2023 while also announcing three $25,000 ITF men’s events for March.

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 17 December, 2022 18:31 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: AITA has added three $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournaments in Haryana, in February 2023, to its packed international calendar.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: AITA has added three $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournaments in Haryana, in February 2023, to its packed international calendar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has added three $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournaments in Haryana, in February 2023, to its packed international calendar.

The first two women’s tournaments will be held at the Joygaon Academy in Jhajjar, in the fortnight starting February 6.

The third tournament will be held at the Tennis Project in Gurugram from February 20.

Before these three events, the women players will have two $40,000 events in Bhopal and Pune from January 16th and 23rd respectively.

The women have already been playing at a $25,000 tournament in Solapur this week, which will be followed by a $25,000 event in Navi Mumbai, and the $15,000 event in Gwalior over the following fortnight.

The secretary general of AITA, Anil Dhupar, has also announced three $25,000 ITF men’s events in March in Delhi, Lucknow and Davangere, which are yet to find their place in the ITF calendar.

AITA has already listed eight ITF junior tournaments in Chandigarh, Delhi, Kolkata, Indore, Gurugram, Dehradun, Bhilai and Madurai in the first quarter of next year.

As already planned, there will be three Challenger tournaments for men in Chennai, Bengaluru and Pune, after the season kicks off with the Tata Maharashtra Open ATP event in Pune from January 2.

