AITA picks three-member team for ITF World Junior Tennis under-14 Finals

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has selected a three-member boys team with coach Sajid Lodi as captain for the ITF World Junior Tennis under-14 Finals to be held in Prostejov, Czech Republic, from August 2-7.



The Asia-Oceania qualification event could not be held. Considering the previous three years results, the ITF had selected Japan, Thailand and Indonesia for the boys event from the region.

India got its chance as some of the selected teams withdrew from the competition.



The tournament, featuring 16 teams, will be played on a league cum knock-out basis on clay courts.