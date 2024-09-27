MagazineBuy Print

State associations propose no-confidence motion against AITA president Anil Jain

Anil, who is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, is facing the charges of “loading the association with his personal ‘entitled’ expenses by travelling with his family abroad several times.”

Published : Sep 27, 2024 13:46 IST , Kanpur - 3 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: AITA president Anil Jain is facing the charges of “loading the association with his personal ‘entitled’ expenses by travelling with his family abroad several times.” 
FILE PHOTO: AITA president Anil Jain is facing the charges of “loading the association with his personal ‘entitled’ expenses by travelling with his family abroad several times.”  | Photo Credit: AITA
In an unprecedented move, eight state tennis associations, affiliated with the All India Tennis Association (AITA), have proposed a no-confidence motion against president Anil Jain.

An Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) has been called on September 28 in New Delhi for the purpose.

Interestingly, the AITA has called the EGM on the day it is scheduled to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) and conduct elections, the results of which can’t be declared and are to be submitted to the Delhi High Court in a sealed envelop.

Anil, who is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, is facing the charges of “loading the association with his personal ‘entitled’ expenses by travelling with his family abroad several times.”

The state units that proposed the no-confidence motion are Assam, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Tripura.

ALSO READ | ‘The system should enable dreams, not crush them,’ Somdev Devvarman on AITA’s alleged violation of sports code

If the no-confidence motion is passed, Anil will cease to be AITA President. This would be the first time in Indian tennis history that the head of the federation has been removed in this fashion.

Anil was elected the AITA President unopposed in September 2020, replacing Praveen Mahajan. He served as AITA vice-presidenyt before that from 2016-2020.

When contacted by PTI, Jain said the state units have opened the front against him because he advised them to follow the Sports Code during the upcoming elections.

“This EGM is illegal. A three-week notice is required to call any meeting. This meeting is null and void. I will take legal action. Clause 15 of AITA constitution explains the process to call meetings. You can’t send a notice on 23rd of a month and call a meeting on the 28th,” Anil said.

“Is this their way to penalise me for saying that they must follow the Sports Code? All of them will be disqualified because this Electoral College is wrong. If I have done anything wrong, I will go,” he said.

However, an official from the state associations said there are more allegations against Anil and it’s not an issue of following the Sports Code.

“Who says we are not following the Sports Code? We are Code-compliant. We will never go against the law of the land. This is not about Sports Code. If this was the issue, why did he not say anything when the EC meeting was held last month and the AGM and elections were announced,” said Anil.

ALSO READ | Delhi HC issues notice to AITA on Somdev’s plea, refuses to stay elections

“This is the time to clean the system, this is the time to support the players and change the face of Indian tennis. We are united in this. We have a capable team to do it. You will see Indian tennis changing after these elections,” he said.

One of the state associations accused Anil of using his position in AITA for personal gains.

“Setting aside all the principles of good governance, he has used the AITA Trust for his personal hidden agenda by becoming a permanent trustee in his individual capacity instead of being in ex-officio capacity,” a state association wrote to AITA on September 21.

“All the members of AITA, have so far remained silent with a view to maintain dignity and cohesiveness within the fraternity of AITA.”

