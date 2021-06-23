Tennis Tennis AITA announces list of players for World Championship in Croatia The All India Tennis Association has announced the list of players to compete in the over-50, 55 and 60 age groups in the World Championship. Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 23 June, 2021 18:53 IST Mayur Vasant Manek, Pawan Jain, Ajeet Bhardwaj and Rakesh Kohli made it to the over-60 age-group list. - REPRESENTATIONAL PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES Kamesh Srinivasan New Delhi 23 June, 2021 18:53 IST The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced the list of players to compete in the over-50, 55 and 60 age groups in the seniors tennis World Championship to be staged in Umang, Croatia, from August 29 to September 3.READ| Breakaway players body PTPA receives support from NBPA The teams:Over-50: Gurdarshan Singh Ramana (captain), Venkata Narayana Murthy Kthyala, Tikam Singh Panwar and Tuleswor Singh Thongbam.Over-55: Chandra Bhushan Prasad (captain), Nagaraj Revanasiddaiah, Arun Aggarwal and Sanjai Kumar Aravindakshan.Over-60: Mayur Vasant Manek (captain), Pawan Jain, Ajeet Bhardwaj and Rakesh Kohli. Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :