AITA announces list of players for World Championship in Croatia

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has announced the list of players to compete in the over-50, 55 and 60 age groups in the seniors tennis World Championship to be staged in Umang, Croatia, from August 29 to September 3.

The teams:



Over-50: Gurdarshan Singh Ramana (captain), Venkata Narayana Murthy Kthyala, Tikam Singh Panwar and Tuleswor Singh Thongbam.



Over-55: Chandra Bhushan Prasad (captain), Nagaraj Revanasiddaiah, Arun Aggarwal and Sanjai Kumar Aravindakshan.



Over-60: Mayur Vasant Manek (captain), Pawan Jain, Ajeet Bhardwaj and Rakesh Kohli.