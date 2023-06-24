Alcaraz reaches maiden grass court final at Queen’s

Carlos Alcaraz beat Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 to reach his maiden grass court final at the Queen’s Club Championships in London on Saturday.
Top-seeded Alcaraz will face seventh-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur in the summit clash on Sunday. The 20-year-old Spaniard can reclaim the top spot from Novak Djokovic in the ATP Rankings by winning the title and enter Wimbledon as the top seed.
More to follow...
