Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Alcaraz reaches maiden grass court final at Queen’s

Top-seeded Alcaraz will face seventh-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur in the summit clash on Sunday.

Published : Jun 24, 2023 21:06 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point during his win over USA’s Sebastian Korda in the semifinals of the Queen’s Club Championships in London on Saturday.
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point during his win over USA’s Sebastian Korda in the semifinals of the Queen’s Club Championships in London on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates a point during his win over USA’s Sebastian Korda in the semifinals of the Queen’s Club Championships in London on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Carlos Alcaraz beat Sebastian Korda 6-3, 6-4 to reach his maiden grass court final at the Queen’s Club Championships in London on Saturday.

Top-seeded Alcaraz will face seventh-seeded Australian Alex de Minaur in the summit clash on Sunday. The 20-year-old Spaniard can reclaim the top spot from Novak Djokovic in the ATP Rankings by winning the title and enter Wimbledon as the top seed.

More to follow...

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
