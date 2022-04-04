Tennis Tennis Alcaraz closes on ATP top 10 after Miami triumph Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz moved to the brink of the ATP top 10 on Monday after winning the biggest title of his career so far at the Miami Open. AFP 04 April, 2022 15:25 IST Carlos Alcaraz moved to the brink of the ATP top 10 on Monday. - AP AFP 04 April, 2022 15:25 IST Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz moved to the brink of the ATP top 10 on Monday after winning the biggest title of his career so far at the Miami Open.The 18-year-old gained five places in the latest rankings to climb to 11th spot, just behind Britain's Cameron Norrie.Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in the Miami final on Sunday. Alcaraz beats Ruud to become youngest Miami Open men's champion Novak Djokovic retained the top ranking despite being unable to play in the United States last week.The Serbian star only holds a slender advantage over Daniil Medvedev, although the Russian is now set for one to two months out of action due to a hernia.ATP top 201. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,420 pts2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 8,4103. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,195 (+1)4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7,115 (-1)5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,9806. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4,9457. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,380 (+1)8. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4,375 (-1)9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,62510. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,440 (+2)11. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 3,411 (+5)12. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,054 (-1)13. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2,92014. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2,873 (-4)15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,693 (-1)16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,580 (-1)17. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,255 (+2)18. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2,22519. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,060 (-2)20. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,881 Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :